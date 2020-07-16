Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date: MSBSHSE scores will be announced by July end

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020 Date | The Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by the end of July, MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale said at the review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday.

"The process to declare the results has been fast-tracked and the results of HSC will be declared by July 15 and the SSC results will be declared by the end of July. Almost 97 percent answer-sheets have been submitted by the examiners during the lockdown period and its scanning has also been fast-tracked," Kale was quoted as saying.

According to a report in Jagran Josh, much like other years, this year too Maharashtra SSC results will be declared by the board online on its official result portal mahresults.nic.in. The report added that the website is handled by the National Informatics Centre, which is a central agency that maintains result portal for several other boards as well.

Last year, of the 17 lakh students who had appeared for the SSC exam, 75 per cent cleared the exam as compared to 89.41 per cent in 2018.

According to Hindustan Times, Maharashtra Board SSC exam was conducted between 3 March and 21 March. However, Maharashtra board had to cancel the SSC Geography exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic and said that the students will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper.

According to a report in India TV, students can also check the SSC results on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Once students log in, they will have to enter their seat number and mother's name to view their score. The results can also be checked via SMS by sending a message to 57766.