Maharashtra Board Results 2018: MSBSHSE to declare Class 10 result on first week of June; check at mahresult.nic.in

India FP Staff May 10, 2018 18:41:25 IST

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will likely declare the SSC Class 10th results in the first week of June, according to media reports. Candidates can check the result on its official website: mahresult.nic.in.

IIT JEE 2018. Representational image. PTI

The state board conducted the SSC examinations between 1 March and 24 March across examination centres, according to News18.

In 2017, the result was declared on 13 June. About 17.6 lakh candidates appeared for the Class X SSC examination, out of which 9.8 lakh were boys and 7.7 lakh were girls.

About 16 lakh students had appeared for the first time, while the rest were repeated candidates, according to The Free Press Journal.

Here are the steps to check the SSC exam results:

-Click on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE)'s official website mahresult.nic.in

-Click on the link which says Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results OR Maharashtra SSC Result 2018

-Enter your roll number

-Download the result and take a print out for future reference.

 


Updated Date: May 10, 2018 18:41 PM

