Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Full schedule for SSC, HSC exam released at mahasscboard.in

Whilethe Class 12 board examination is likely to begin from 23 April, 2021, the Class 10 exams are expected to start from 29 April

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced a tentative date sheet for the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination 2021 on its website.

Candidates set to appear in the Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year are advised to visit www.mahahsscboard.in and check the schedule.

As per the board, the Class 12 board examination is likely to begin from 23 April, 2021. The schedule says that the exams are tentatively going to last till 21 May. On the other hand, Class 10 board examination is going to be held between 29 April and 20 May, 2021.

According to a report by The Times of India, the board has also published an official release that warns candidates from believing in any examination time table released or circulated on social media. All the students must refer to the official site of the Maharashtra education board for all the information regarding the exams or their respective schools or colleges.

Here is how you can check the tentative MSBSHSE board exam schedule:

Step 1: Visit the official site of MSBSHSE at www.mahahsscboard.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Latest Notification’ section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the date sheet link as per your class

Step 4: The tentative schedule will appear on the screen

An official notice by the board said that the probable schedule of the written examination has been announced so that students can plan their curriculum better and have less examination stress, reported Business Standard.

The notice mentions that the schedule given to the schools or junior colleges in printed form ahead of the examination will be considered the final schedule.

Ashok Bhosale, secretary at MSBSHSE, said that schools and junior colleges have the option of sending suggestions or objections against the schedules. But these must be sent “in writing to the Divisional Board as well as to the State Board by the end of 22 February”.