Maharashtra board Class 10th result 2018 declared: 89.41% clear MSBSHSE SSC exam; Konkan registers highest at 96%

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018. The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result 2018 and Maharashtra SCC result 2018 is available at 1 pm today on the official website: mahresult.nic.in.

This year, a total of 89.41 percent (around 14.5 lakh) students have passed for the Maharashtra SSC examination. There has been an increase of 0.67% in pass percentage as compared to 2017. The pass percentage in 2017 was 88.74%.

According to The Times of India, a total of 63,331 students across Maharashtra have scored 90% or above while 125 students have got 100% marks in Maharashtra SSC exam 2018.

Meanwhile, more than four thousand schools have got 100% pass percentage but 33 schools have reported zero or nil pass percentage.

The capital city of Mumbai has reported an overall pass percentage of 90.41% while the overall pass percentage of Pune is 92.08%

Kolhapur is ranked second with 93.88% pass percentage. However, it is the Konkan region which has reported the highest pass percentage at 96% across the whole of Maharashtra.

According to NDTV, girls outshined boys in the Maharashtra SSC exam with 91.17 girls clearing the exam as compared to 87.27 percent boys.

More than 2 lakh students have scored in the range of 80-90 percent while 1.4 lakh students have scored between 75-80 percent and another 1.6 lakh have scored between 70-75 percent each.

Also, 1,77,377 lakh students have scored in the range of 65-70 percent and around 2 lakh students have scored between 60-65 percent. Another 5,58,721 students have secured less than 60%.

MSBSHSE conducted the Maharashtra State Board SSC Class 10th exam 2018 from 1 to 24 March. Students can also check their results on examresults.net/maharashtra or results.maharashtraeducation.com, maharashtraeducation.com, results.nic.in/index, maharashtra.indiaresults.com.

Last year, in 2017, 17,66, 098 Maharashtra students registered for the SSC 2017 exams, out of which 16,89,239 appeared for the exams for the first time while the rest were repeat candidates. There were 4,728 exam centres in 2017 for the 9,89,908 girls and 7,76,190 boys who wrote the SSC exams 2017, a News18 report stated.

Here is how you can check your MSBSHSE Class 10th result 2018:

- Go to the official website mahresult.nic.in

- Look for the link which says 'SSC Results 2018'

- Fill in all the details

- Your result will be displayed on the screen

- Download the result and take a print-out for future reference

Students who can't access the results on the official website can check the results on results.maharashtraeducation.com.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified. However, we will continue to update our website to reflect official updates as and when they come in.