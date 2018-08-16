Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary result 2018 expected by August-end on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to release the Maharashtra Board Class 10th, 12th supplementary results by August end on their official website -mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

The re-exam for class 10 was started from 17 July and went on until 2 August, while class 12 exams were held from 17 July till 4 August, according to The Indian Express.

However, as per the Supreme Court’s earlier order in which it had asked the government to complete admissions to professional courses by 15 August, candidates who had appeared for the supplementary exams would have been left out, according to News18. The state government had thereby requested the Supreme Court to extend the date of admissions to 31 August for candidates who were awaiting results of the class 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam.

Steps to download SSC or HSC Supply Results 2018

- Visit the official website- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in.

- Seach for the Supplementary result link on the homepage.

- Click on the link.

- Enter the required details such as roll number and click on the submit button.

- SSC or HSC Supply Results 2018 will be displayed.

- Download and save the result for further reference.

Candidates who will successfully clear the supply exams will be eligible to apply for the admissions on or before 31 August.