Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Deshmukh says saffron party-led governments at Centre, state 'failed to create jobs for youth'

Nagpur: Disgruntled BJP MLA from Maharashtra Ashish Deshmukh said on Saturday that the BJP-led governments at the Centre and in Maharashtra have failed to provide jobs to the youth.

Deshmukh, who had organised a `Yuva Sansad' (youth parliament) in his constituency Katol near Nagpur, claimed that the BJP had promised to create two crore jobs per year, but only 2.2 lakh jobs were generated in the country in the last four years.

He also questioned local BJP leaders' claim that over 50,000 youths have got jobs in MIHAN (Multi-modal International Hub Airport at Nagpur) and the surrounding industrial area. No new factory is seen in the area, nor is there any service industry, he said.

Initiatives such as Make in India, Magnetic Maharashtra (the BJP-led state government's investment summit), Start-up India and Skill India have failed to create jobs, Deshmukh alleged.

Deshmukh has been critical of his party for long, especially on the issue of separate statehood for Vidarbha which he supports. BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha and AAP leader Sanjay Singh

were also present at the program.