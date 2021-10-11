What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was a murder of the country’s Constitution, a violation of the law and a conspiracy to kill the food-provider farmers of the country, said Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut

The Maharashtra ruling alliance has called for a statewide bandh on Monday to protest against the alleged killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA)—the ruling coalition of the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena—on Saturday said that bandh has been called to show that the state is with the farmers of the country.

Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi that comprises of Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP has called for a statewide bandh today in protest against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that claimed the lives of 8 people including 4 farmers Visuals from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/57yOFikZLv — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2021

The MVA allies have urged people to fully support the statewide bandh. There will be, however, no disruption in essential services during the shutdown.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha lawmaker Sanjay Raut said his party will participate with full force in the Maharashtra bandh. He said it was necessary to wake people up against the Centre’s anti-farmer policies, adding that farmers are not alone in their fight and the process of showing solidarity with them must begin from Maharashtra.

“All the three parties will actively participate in the bandh. What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was a murder of the country’s Constitution, a violation of the law and a conspiracy to kill the food-provider farmers of the country,” Raut said while addressing a press conference along with NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik and state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant.

NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said, "The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators."

Here's everything you need to know about the bandh:

What is closed

The state government said everything will be closed except for essential services. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee or subzi mandi will also be shut.

Who are in support

Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for the Maharashtra bandh. The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday. Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes among others will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

A union of traders in Maharashtra that earlier objected to the state government calling a bandh has decided to support the bandh. "After the request of Shiv Sena and other party leaders, we have decided to keep shops closed till 4 pm in support of the bandh call by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in protest against killing of Farmers," Viren Shah, chief of Federation of Retail Traders' Welfare Association (FRTWA), said in an amended statement.

Rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday. “Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh," Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar told PTI.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole also said that his party would observe "maun vrat" (vow of silence) outside the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai protesting against the deaths.

Opposition

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has condemned the Maharashtra bandh decision and the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said that the ruling parties are politicising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane tweeted:

If shopkeepers r “forced” to close shops Tom by any of the MVA karyakartas.. they will have to face bjp karyakartas!

Police shud ensure no one is forced or else there will be a law n order situation which is not our responsibility!! @BJP4Maharashtra — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) October 10, 2021

Security

Mumbai Police has deployed the maximum manpower at their disposal on the streets to prevent any untoward incident during the bandh. "Three companies of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guard personnel and 400 men from the Local Arms units are already deployed as additional manpower for the ongoing Navratri festival security. But, keeping the bandh in mind, Mumbai Police will use the maximum manpower to tackle any situation. Police bandobast will be (stepped up) on streets on Monday," an official said.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in Lakhimpur Kheri on 3 October. The farmers died after being knocked down by vehicles reportedly carrying BJP workers, after which an angry mob allegedly lynched some people in these vehicles. On Saturday night, Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was arrested by the police in Lakhimpur Kheri in connection with the violence.

With input from agencies