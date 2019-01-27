Maharashtra ATS arrests Thane man with suspected link to IS-inspired group; outfit planned 'chemical attacks' at big events

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man in connection with an alleged ISI-inspired group that wanted to carry out mass attacks at big events using poisonous chemicals, police said Sunday.

"The arrest was made Saturday from Mumbra in Thane district and a laptop, tablet computer, hard disk, pen drives, router, mobile phones and diaries were seized from his residence," an ATS official said.

"The ATS had earlier arrested eight people, and detained a minor, from Aurangabad and Thane after several teams carried out searches through 21-22 January," an official said.

They were charged under Indian Penal Code section 120B (criminal conspiracy) and relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Bombay Police Act.

"This group, during interrogation, had named the accused who was arrested Saturday," he added.

He will be produced in a court Sunday, the official informed.

