Maharashtra Assembly to hold Monsoon Session in Nagpur after 47 years, from 14 July to 30 August

Mumbai: Nagpur, the second capital of Maharashtra, is set to host the Monsoon Session of the state Legislature after a gap of 47 years.

This will be the fourth time that the monsoon session of the state Legislature, normally held in Mumbai, will take place in Nagpur, which has been hosting the Winter Session.

The session will commence in Nagpur on 4 July and conclude on 20 July.

According to an official of the Vidhan Bhavan, the Monsoon Sessions of the state Legislature were earlier held in Nagpur in 1961, 1966 and 1971.

In 1961, the session was convened in the 'orange city' from 14 July to 30 August. In 1966, it started on 29 August and concluded on 30 September. In 1971, the session started on 6 September and lasted till 11 October.

As per the Nagpur Pact-1953, the district in the Vidarbha region was accorded the status of second capital of Maharashtra.

The pact also required one session of the state Legislature to be held in Nagpur every year. But there was no clarity on whether it should be budget, monsoon or the Winter Session, the Vidhan Bhavan official said.

"However, it was later decided that the Legislature would meet in Nagpur for the Winter Session. But, there were two exceptions in 1966 and 1971 when the Legislature did not meet in Nagpur for the Winter Sessions since the state went to polls in those years after the Monsoon Sessions were held there," the official said.