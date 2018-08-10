Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad seizes explosives from Palghar district, arrests suspected member of right-wing organisation

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has nabbed a suspected right-wing Sanatan Sanstha activist and recovered some explosive materials from his home in Palghar early on Friday, an official said.

The activist has been identified as Vaibhav Raut. The arrest followed an early morning raid in the Nallasopara town. The ATS used a dog squad to swoop down on the Hindu group member.

Raut was taken from Palghar to Mumbai and will be produced before a court later in the day.

The ATS has recovered some bomb-making material, including detonators, explosive powder and incriminating material during the raid at his home and shop in Bhandarali area of Nala Sopara.

However, his lawyer Sanjeev Punhalekar told the media that Raut was not a Sanatan Sanstha activist and his name was being linked to defame the organisation.

Raut is also said to be linked to the Hindu Janjagruti Samiti.