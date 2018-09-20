Maharashtra: 30-yr-old woman raped in Thane's Khoni village; accused flee spot after she raises alarm, two arrested

Thane: Two persons were arrested for allegedly raping a 30-year-old married woman in Thane in Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

One of the accused, Rajesh Mhaskar (30), called the woman, who works as a labourer, out of her house at Khoni village in Bhiwandi area in the wee hours of Tuesday and allegedly raped her, an official at Nizampura police station said.

The other accused, Lala alias Balaram Kolhe (33), also arrived at the spot and attempted to rape her, he said.

However, the woman raised an alarm and both the accused, who are residents of the same area, fled the spot, he said.

Based on the woman's complaint, the police arrested the accused on Wednesday and registered offences against them under IPC Sections 376 (rape) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official added.