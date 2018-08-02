Maharashta aims to boost farmers income, considers giving livestock, ponds for fish farming on demand

Mumbai: With an aim to boost the income of farmers, the Maharashtra government is considering a proposal to provide livestock and ponds for fish farming to them as per demand.

The proposal was discussed at a meeting of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, here on Wednesday. The department will place the draft proposal to this effect before the state cabinet soon.

The livestock scheme ('Pashu Dhan Yojana') will ensure that farmers are provided poultry, goats and milch animals on demand. The scheme to provide livestock on demand would be implemented at the village level, an official said. Similarly, ponds for fish farming on demand ('Magel Tyala Matysa Tale') scheme will be taken up under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGA).

"Fish seeds and feed will be provided by the Fisheries Department," a source in the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department told PTI. When implemented, these schemes will help the state save Rs 4.5 crore on a daily basis. "We get milk from Gujarat, eggs from Telangana and fish seeds from West Bengal," he said. In spite of the milk production being in excess, Gujarat's Amul is a big brand and is sold well here.

"We are planning to develop the state's own milk brand 'Aarey' and 'Mahananda' by ensuring that they are used in all the nutritious food provided at anganwadis for children, pregnant women," he said. During the meeting on Wednesday, Fadnavis asked the department to effectively implement various schemes for doubling the income of the farmers.

He said the central and state government schemes to increase the production of milk, eggs should be implemented so that the target of doubling the income of farmers by 2022 is achieved. The chief minister said the establishment of animal rearing companies should be encouraged at the tehsil level for ensuring employment to the youth. Annasaheb Patil Financial Development Corporation should provide financial assistance to such youth, he said.