Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2020: Narendra Modi, Venkaiah Naidu remember Rajput king who fought Mughals valiantly

Maharana Pratap was a Rajput king who was known for his valour. Born on 9 May, 1540, Maharana Pratap was the 13th Rajput ruler of the kingdom of Mewar.

To honour of the brave king, Maharana Pratap Jayanti is celebrated every year on 9 May. This year marks the 480th birth anniversary of Maharana Pratap.

Pratap Singh I, popularly known as Maharana Pratap, was born to King Udai Singh II and Queen Jaiwanta Bai of Mewar. Udai Singh II died in 1572 in Gogunda and following his death, Maharana Pratap ascended the throne on 1 March, 1572.

Maharana Pratap had to go to a battle against Mughal emperor Akbar, shortly after his coronation. Akbar had come to Mewar in order to chart out a route to Gujarat through the Rajput kingdom. The Maharana refused Akbar’s offer and went to battle against the Mughals. This led to the famous Battle of Haldighati.

Mughal forces outnumbered the Rajput army in Haldighati. The Mughal army emerged victorious in battle, but they failed to capture Maharana Pratap who escaped to the hills.

The Rajput king later managed to recover several territories from the Mughals over the years.

Maharana Pratap passed away at Chavand, which served as his capital, on 29 January 1597.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to pay tributes to the Rajput king. He wrote that Maharana Pratap’s valour and love for the country will continue to inspire Indians.

भारत माता के महान सपूत महाराणा प्रताप को उनकी जयंती पर कोटि-कोटि नमन। देशप्रेम, स्वाभिमान और पराक्रम से भरी उनकी गाथा देशवासियों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणास्रोत बनी रहेगी। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 9, 2020

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said Maharana Pratap was one of India's greatest warriors. “His indomitable courage, valour, leadership skills and love for motherland will always be remembered and continue to inspire every Indian,” Naidu tweeted.

In a post, Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said the Rajput king presented such an example that still inspires people to live for their country.

मातृभूमि के लिये अपने संघर्ष से इतिहास में अमर हो जाने वाले शूरवीर महाराणा प्रताप जी की जन्म जयंती पर मेरा नमन। वह ऐसे ऐतिहासिक पुरुष हैं जिन्होंने अपने जीवन को एक ऐसा उदाहरण बना दिया, जो आज भी प्रत्येक देशवासी को राष्ट्र के लिये जीने की प्रेरणा देता है। pic.twitter.com/8VhdXHCyo4 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 9, 2020

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot remembered his valour, courage and sacrifice.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje asked people to take inspiration from Maharana Pratap’s life and contribute in the development of the nation.

The Congress, remembering Pratap, wrote, “His methods of sporadic warfare lived years after him with it being elaborated & adopted by great dynasts like Shivaji Maharaj in the later eras.”

Today, on his birth anniversary, we honour Maharana Pratap, the 13th Maharana of Mewar, an epitome of valour and self-sacrifice. His methods of sporadic warfare lived years after him with it being elaborated & adopted by great dynasts like Shivaji Maharaj in the later eras. pic.twitter.com/bzcXib03EC — Congress (@INCIndia) May 9, 2020

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.