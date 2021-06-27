Maharaja Ranjit Singh Death Anniversary: Facts about the icon known as Sher-e-Punjab

Among other things, Maharaja Ranjit Singh is known for the beautification of the Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib Gurdwara) in Amritsar

Maharaja Ranjit Singh was a renowned leader of the Sikh Empire. He was an icon in Punjab’s history, who ruled the northwest Indian subcontinent in the early half of the 19th century. During his childhood days, Ranjit Singh survived smallpox in infancy resulting in losing sight in his left eye. But that did not stop him from becoming the most revered hero known for his leadership.

Recognized as Sher-e-Punjab (Lion of Punjab), his death anniversary falls on 27 June.

On the occasion of his death anniversary, here are a few facts about the iconic leader who led Sikh Empire: