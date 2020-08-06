Maha TET exam 2020: Provisional result for teacher eligibility test declared on mahatest.in

In case candidates have some issues with the results of Maha TET exam, they will be able to file their grievances online till 15 August

Maharashtra State Council of Examination has announced the provisional result for Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (MAHATET) 2020.

Candidates can check their result for Paper 1 (class I to V) and Paper 2 (class VI to VIII) on the website.

The test was conducted on 19 January. Maharashtra State Exam Council Tukaram Supe said that candidates having any grievances regarding reservation category can fill an online form. The candidates need to upload necessary documents proving their claims by 15 August.

Once the grievances sent by the candidates is completely analysed by the board, it will declare the final result. The final MAHATET result 2019 will be released on the official website mahatet.in.

The final answer key of the exam was released by the Council on 25 February, reported Jagran Josh.

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam. Those who are able to obtain the MAHA TET passing marks will be awarded with a certificate and mark sheet.

Candidates who qualify the examination will be eligible for 7 years to apply for the teaching jobs in Maharashtra.

How to check MAHA TET Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website - mahatet.in

Step 2: Opt for the link that mentions TET Results 2019

Step 3: Choose the paper for which you want to check the results

Step 4: Key in your roll number and password

Step 5: The result will appear on your screen. Download and take a printout.

Here's a direct link to check the result: https://mahatet.in/TET2019