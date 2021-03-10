Maha Shivratri 2021 to be celebrated tomorrow: Significance of day dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva

On Maha Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva chant prayers and dedicate fruits and milk to the deity

Maha Shivratri is an annual observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts and pay visits to temples, offering milk and fruits to the deity.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Date and puja tithi

This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 11 March (Thursday).

According to NDTV, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 2.39 pm on 11 March and ends at 3.02 pm on 12 March.

The Nishita Kaal or night-time puja can be held from 12.06 am to 12.55 am on 12 March, while the Shivratri Parana time is from 6.34 am to 3.02 pm on 12 March.

There are different pujas conducted in four different prahars (parts of the day) on Shivratri.

Maha Shivratri 2021: Legend and how is it celebrated

There are two major schools of belief behind the legend about Maha Shivratri. As The Indian Express reports, believers of Shaivism hold that it was on this night that Lord Shiva had performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. On the other hand, some legends also dictate that this night marks the marriage of Shiva with Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty.

Parvati is also called Shakti and Maha Shivratri is considered to be the coming together of Shiva and Shakti.

On this day, devotees observe fasts and take a dip in the Ganges. They chant prayers and dedicate fruits and milk to the deity. In some forms of the celebration, people are required to offer food to a priest before they can break their fast.