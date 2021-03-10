Maha Shivratri 2021 to be celebrated tomorrow: Significance of day dedicated to worship of Lord Shiva
On Maha Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva chant prayers and dedicate fruits and milk to the deity
Maha Shivratri is an annual observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Shiva. Devotees observe fasts and pay visits to temples, offering milk and fruits to the deity.
Maha Shivratri 2021: Date and puja tithi
This year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on 11 March (Thursday).
According to NDTV, the Chaturdashi tithi begins at 2.39 pm on 11 March and ends at 3.02 pm on 12 March.
The Nishita Kaal or night-time puja can be held from 12.06 am to 12.55 am on 12 March, while the Shivratri Parana time is from 6.34 am to 3.02 pm on 12 March.
There are different pujas conducted in four different prahars (parts of the day) on Shivratri.
Maha Shivratri 2021: Legend and how is it celebrated
There are two major schools of belief behind the legend about Maha Shivratri. As The Indian Express reports, believers of Shaivism hold that it was on this night that Lord Shiva had performed the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. On the other hand, some legends also dictate that this night marks the marriage of Shiva with Parvati, the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty.
Parvati is also called Shakti and Maha Shivratri is considered to be the coming together of Shiva and Shakti.
On this day, devotees observe fasts and take a dip in the Ganges. They chant prayers and dedicate fruits and milk to the deity. In some forms of the celebration, people are required to offer food to a priest before they can break their fast.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Shiv Sena to support 'real Bengal Tigress' in West Bengal polls, says Sanjay Raut
Hailing Mamata Banerjee as the 'real Bengal tigress', the party vowed to stand in solidarity with the Trinamool Congress chief
Criticising Maharashtra CM over COVID-19 norms akin to treason, says Shiv Sena to BJP
The statement was released in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece after BJP leader Pravin Darekar said that the government was acting like a 'tyrant regime' for issuing a warning of stringent lockdown
Maharashtra Budget session to be held from 1 to 10 March; Budget to be tabled on 8 March
While the BJP alleged that Uddhav govt was trying to cut the session short on the pretext of COVID-19, Shiv Sena's Anil Parab claimed it was the Opposition that wanted one-day session