Maha Shivratri 2021: Festival believed to mark Lord Shiva's cosmic dance; puja timing and significance

The festival of Maha Shivratri is being celebrated this year on Thursday, 11 March. The Hindu festival Maha Shivratri means ‘the great night of Shiva’ and is celebrated as the day when Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti came together.

Devotees believe that Lord Shiva performed his cosmic dance on this day. The festival is marked on the Chaturdashi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu month of Phalguna.

Maha Shivratri 2021 puja timings

The Chaturdashi tithi for Maha Shivratri will begin at 2.39 pm on 11 March and will end at 3.02 pm on 12 March.

Devotees of Lord Shiva can perform puja for Maha Shivratri 2021 at the following timings and date:

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: On 12 March, 6.27 pm to 9.29 pm

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: On 12 March from 9.29 pm to 12.31 am

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: On 12 March, 12.31 am to 3.32 pm

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: On 12 March, 3.32 am to 6.34 am

The Shivaratri Parana time when the devotees can break the fast is on 12 March from 6.34 am to 3.02 pm.

Maha Shivratri rituals

Fasting by married women for the well-being of their husbands is observed on Maha Shivratri. Many unmarried women also observe a fast on this day, worshipping Lord Shiva and praying to find a husband like him who is considered to be the ideal husband.

Devotees stay awake on the night of Maha Shivratri and sing bhajans in the praise of Lord Shiva.

Maha Shivratri significance

The importance of the festival can be found in the religious scriptures. It is said that Goddesses like Parvati, Lakshmi, Sati, Rati Sita, Savitri, Saraswati and Indrani used to celebrate the festival by observing a fast. Along with this, the cosmic dance that Lord Shiva is said to have performed on Maha Shivratri is said to have the power of creation, preservation and destruction.