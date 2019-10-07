Maha Navami 2019: From Ayudha Puja to Maha Navami, know how ninth day of Navratri is celebrated across India

The ninth day of the Hindu festival Navratri is called Maha Navami and is the final day of worship before Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra, that concludes the nine-day worship period of Goddes Durga. This year, Maha Navami falls on 7 October (today) for most states in India.

In these nine days, devotees across India worship the nine forms of Goddess Durga—Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandharghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidathri. On Navmi, while most people worship Maa Siddhidatri, some worship Maa Saraswati—the deity of knowledge and wisdom.

The interesting thing about the nine-day auspicious period is celebrated in different ways by different communities across India.

Puja timings for Navami

According to the Hindu calendar, Maha Navmi falls in the Shukla Paksha (the period of the waning moon) of Ashwin month. Whereas according to the English calendar, it generally falls in the month of September or October. As per the traditions, Durga Puja on Maha Navami begins with Mahasnan and Shodashopachar Puja.

As per Drikpanchang.com:

Navami Tithi begins - 10:54 AM on Oct 06, 2019

Navami Tithi ends - 12:38 PM on Oct 07, 2019

Significance and background

As per Hindu belief, Goddess Durga’s battle with the demon king Mahisasur lasted for nine days. On the ninth day, Durga was successful in defeating the king of demons. On this day, Durga is worshipped as Mahishasuramardini, meaning the Goddess who annihilated Mahishasur-the buffalo demon. On Maha Navami, Durga Maa made her final assault on demon Mahishasura, and the following morning, on Vijayadashami, triumphed over him.

Vijayadashami is also celebrated as Dussehra, which means defeating or destroying - thereby signifying the victory of good over evil. In a separate mythological event, Lord Rama defeated demon king Ravanna also on the same date.

Rituals of the festival

The nine-day festival is celebrated with much fervour and enthusiasm by Hindus across the country, especially parts of North and West India. The ninth day of Navratri is known as Navami, and holds a special significance in several households. Every state in India has a different name and ritual for Maha Navmi.

1) In Southern India, devotees perform Ayudha Puja or 'Astra Puja' with the tools and machinery, instruments, vehicles, musical instruments, stationery and all implements that help one earn their livelihood. Even though most South Indian states including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh celebrate it as Ayudha Puja, there are slight variations of worship procedure in each state.

2) In Northern India and Eastern India, 'Kanya Pujan' or 'Kanjak' is performed. Nine young unmarried girls who haven’t hit puberty are worshipped this day as nine forms of Goddess Durga. They are invited home for a feast and given gifts. Some observe the ritual of Kanjak on Ashtami or the eighth day of Navratri too.

3) In some states people still sacrifice animals like sheep and goats on this day but the practise has largely stopped on humanitarian grounds. Now, people offer pumpkins to the Goddess, keeping with the tradition.

4) In West Bengal, the day marks the culmination of Durga Puja festival. The rituals that start off on Shashthi and Navami is the last day of the festival. On Dashami, the idols of the goddess are taken away for visarjan (immersion into natural water bodies).