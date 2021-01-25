Maha-Metro Recruitment 2021: Apply for 139 posts at mahametro.org; candidates can apply till 31 January

There is an application fee applicable with the unreserved candidates along with the OBC and EWS candidates required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 400 for each post

The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation (Maha-Metro) has invited applications for the post of Supervisory and Non-Supervisory posts for the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) department of the Pune Metro Rail Project and Nagpur Rail Project in Maharashtra.

Candidates eligible for the post and interested in working on a regular basis must apply by 31 January, 2021. Applications can be filled online by visiting the official site of the Maha- Metro at mahametro.org.

According to Hindustan Times, the authority has extended the last date to apply by 10 days as previously candidates were supposed to apply within 21 January.

The report added that the recruitment drive is being held to fill as many as 139 vacant posts. Of the total, 86 vacancies are for Supervisory posts and the rest 53 are for Non-Supervisory posts.

There is an application fee applicable with the unreserved candidates along with the OBC and EWS candidates required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 400 for each post. On the other hand, SC, ST and women candidates are required to pay a non-refundable fee of Rs 150 for each post.

According to a report by Times of India, there is an age limit prescribed for the posts. While the minimum age for all the posts is 18 years, one can be maximum 28 years old for the posts of Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Train Controller. The maximum age limit is the same for the Junior and Section Engineer. For the post of Technician, a candidate must be in the age range of 18 to 25 years.

While a Station Controller/ Train Operator/ Train Controller will be offered payment in the range of Rs 33,000 to Rs 1,00,000; the pay scale for a Technician is between Rs 20,000 to Rs 60,000. Lastly, the pay grade for Junior and Section Engineer is 33,000 to 1,25,000.

Click here for the direct link to apply in the Maha-Metro Recruitment drive 2021.