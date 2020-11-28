MAH MCA CET result 2020 declared, check equated score and percentile at cetcell.mahacet.org

MCA CET result 2020 | The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will soon conduct centralised counselling for shortlisted candidates

MAH MCA CET result 2020 has been declared by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination cell on its website cetcell.mahacet.org. The result has been declared in PDF format and mentions name, roll number, registration number, equated score and percentile of the candidates in the entrance test.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra conducted the Master of Computer Application (MCA) Common Entrance Test on 28 October 2020.

A report by Careers 360 said that as many as 15,366 candidates appeared for MAH MCA CET 2020. The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE), Maharashtra will soon conduct centralised counselling for shortlisted candidates for MCA admissions.

The date, time and other details about the MAH MCA CET 2020 counselling will soon be released on the official website.

Steps to check MAH MCA CET result 2020 online:

Step 1: Go to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: Tap on the link on the homepagethat reads, "Click Here for Result of MAH-MCA CET 2020."

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where a PDF document will open.

Step 4: Check your name, equated score and percentile in the MAH MCA CET 2020.

Step 5: Save and take a print of the result for future reference.

You can also check your MAH MCA CET result 2020 by clicking on the direct link here:

MAH MCA CET is conducted for students seeking admission to the first year/ direct second year of three years full-time postgraduate degree programme offered by colleges and universities in the state.