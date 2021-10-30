MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 results declared at cetcell.mahacet.org; check direct link here

The exams for MAH MBA/MMS CET was conducted between 16 to 18 September. The examination was held in online mode and the application process for the same began in August

The results for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 have been released by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Steps to check MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 results:

Step 1: Visit the official website - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Click on the link that reads, View scorecard of MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021

Step 3: Enter credentials such as date of birth and application number

Step 4: MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Check, download, and keep a copy for future reference

Direct link to view MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 scorecard is - https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E0203K6B8EA/

The exams for MAH MBA/MMS CET was conducted between 16 September to 18 September. The examination was held in online mode and the application process for the same began in August.

The scorecard will display important details of a candidate like the applicant’s name, registration number, section-wise marks, and total marks secured. The result will also give an overall percentile score along with the rank which has been obtained by the particular candidate.

The MAH MBA/MMS CET exam is held every year for admission to Master in Business Administration and Management Studies courses.

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell had reopened the online registration and confirmation of application forms on the official website till 16 August. The editing for the application form was also allowed from 14 August to 16 August.

The dates of counseling for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2021 will be declared later by the cell. Candidates who have obtained more than 160 marks have secured 99.5 percentile. This is according to the rank vs score prediction. However, the scores of toppers have still not been announced by the Maharashtra State Cell.