MAH MBA CET 2020 result declared: Candidates can check details at cetcell.mahacet.org by following these steps

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra, announced the MBA/MMS CET results on Saturday.

Those who took the test can check their MAH MBA/MMS CET result 2020 by visiting the test cell's official website: http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

MBA CET was conducted on 14 and 15 March.

How to check MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 result:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the CET Cell - http://cetcell.mahacet.org/

Step 2: Click on the link for MAH MBA/MMS CET 2020 result

Step 3: Enter the required details and click on submit

Step 4: The results will now appear on the screen. Don’t forget to take the printout of the result.

Maharashtra’s Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education Uday Samant had tweeted on Friday that the result would be declared on Saturday.

Candidates who have cleared the entrance test will be called for counselling. They will be allotted colleges based on their score and institute of choice.

MAH MBA/MMS CET tests a candidate’s logical and abstract reasoning, quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and reading comprehension. The test contains multiple-choice based questions and is conducted online.

There are 75 questions of logical reasoning containing one mark each and 25 questions of abstract reasoning carrying one mark each. The test carries 50 questions each of quantitative aptitude and verbal ability and reading comprehension.

There is no negative marking for this test. The maximum time allotted to complete MAH MBA/MMS CET is 150 minutes.