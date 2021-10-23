Applicants who meet the MAH CET cut-off will then proceed towards the counselling process in order to get admission to BA/BSc, BEd (four years integrated course) and MPEd courses across colleges in Maharashtra

The results for MAH CET BA/BSc, BEd (four-year integrated course), and MPEd courses have been declared by the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) cell. Along with the results, individual scorecards have also been released. The scorecard will have the percentile score obtained by a candidate on it.

Students can now view and download their individual scorecards by visiting the official website - https://cetcell.mahacet.org/.

Steps to download MAH CET scorecards:

- Visit the official website, https://cetcell.mahacet.org/

- Click on the link that reads view scorecard of MAH-BA/BSc, BEd (four-year integrated Course) – CET 2021

- Enter your credentials such as application number and date of birth

- Click on the ‘Login’ tab and view your scorecard. Save a copy for future requirement

Direct link to view the scorecards:

https://admitcardbuilder2.azurewebsites.net/scorecard/E2404K01446/

BA/BSc, Bed (four-year integrated course) result PDF: http://mum-ecos.enlightcloud.com:8080/v1/AUTH_4b5c92dfbe774f938481b35c8da46343/babscbednotificationdocuments/16.pdf?did=2294

MPEd result PDF: http://mum-ecos.enlightcloud.com:8080/v1/AUTH_4b5c92dfbe774f938481b35c8da46343/mpednotificationdocuments/15.pdf?did=2292

The scorecard will have a candidate’s CET score, name, roll number and registration number mentioned on it.

Applicants who meet the MAH CET cut-off will then proceed towards the counselling process in order to get admission to BA/BSc, Bed (four years integrated course) and MPEd courses across colleges in Maharashtra.

Candidates must note that it is important to keep a copy of their application forms, mark sheets and admit cards as official documents will be required during the counselling process. The dates for the counselling process are yet to be announced.

The MH CET is a State Common Entrance Test conducted by the Government of Maharashtra and candidates who qualify the exam can get admission in various colleges of the state. The results of BHMCT and BPlanning programmes were released on 21 October.