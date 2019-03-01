MAH CET 2019 Admit Card: Download hall ticket from @cetcell.mahacet.org for exam on 9 and 10 March

The Maharashtra Master in Business Administration Common Entrance Test or MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2019 admit cards will be available from Friday on the official website of the exam http://cetcell.mahacet.org. The exam will be held in Maharashtra on 9 and 10 March, 2019 for admission to the first year of full-time postgraduate degree in MBA/MMS courses.

The MAH CET 2019 exam will be held across 36 cities in Maharashtra and 13 cities outside the state. It is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra and will be held in the online mode in multiple sessions.

The time for the test is 2 hours and 30 minutes. All tests will be provided in English and questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question, only one will be the correct answer.

How to download the admit card:

Step 1: Log on to the official website cetcell.mahacet.org or go to dtemaharashtra.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘MAH MBA CET admit card’

Step 3: Fill in the required details such as registration ID/enrolment number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can apply in more than 400 MBA colleges in Maharashtra upon clearing this exam, including JBIMS, SIMSREE, PUMBA, K J Somaiya, N L Dalmiya, DSIMS, Dy Patil and others.

