MAH BHMCT CET 2020 result declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, counselling in December

MAH BHMCT CET 2020 result has been declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Friday, 27 November. Candidates can check their marks and qualifying status in entrance exam from the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

Vedant Umesh Kale has topped the MAH BHMCT CET 2020 with 99.91 percentile. Kale has secured 71 marks out of the total 100 marks. Sharvay Shirish Nagaonkar with 99.82 percentile was secured the second position.

Ranvir Ratnakar Shinde (with 99.64 percentile), Prem Ashish James (with 99.64 percentile) and Hrishikesh Umesh Aacharya (with 99.46 percentile) secured the third, fourth and fifth spots respectively in the MAH BHMCT CET 2020 result.

The entrance examination was conducted by Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell on 10 December, while the counselling will start in the first week of December. Shortlisted candidates will get admission into Bachelor of Hotel Management and Catering Technology (BJMCT) programme offered by colleges and universities in the state of Maharashtra.

At the time of counselling, candidates will be required to submit relevant documents, including the soft copy of their MAH BHMCT CET result 2020. Candidates will be allotted seats as per their choice filled in the application, their score in the entrance exam and merit list.

The MAH BHMCT CET result 2020 has been declared in PDF format and mentions the name of the candidates, registration number, roll number, CET score, CET percentile.

Steps to check and download MAH BHMCT CET result 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra State - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, under Notifications, tap on the link that reads, "Click Here for Result of MAH-B.HMCT-CET 2020."

Step 3: The result will open in PDF format.

Step 4: Check your name, CET score, and percentile in the list.

Step 5: Download and take a print of MAH BHMCT CET result 2020 for future use.

