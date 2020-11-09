MAH BEd CET and BEd ELCT 2020: Maharashtra entrance exam cell to declare results today on mahacet.org
After the results are declared, shortlisted candidates will have to submit their MAH CET application form, fee receipt, and admit card for admission
The MAH B.Ed CET 2020 result is expected to be declared by the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra today (9 November). Once declared, candidates can check their score and qualifying status at mahacet.org.
Along with the B.Ed CET 2020, the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell will also declare B.Ed-ELCT 2020 result. Candidates who qualify the examinations will be eligible for counselling and seat allotment processes.
Students must take a print out of their results as they will be required to provide a soft copy of their scorecard for counselling as well as admission rounds.
According to reports, shortlisted candidates will have to submit copies of their MAH CET application form, fee receipt and admit card for admission.
If students have lost their application form, they will be required to pay a penalty for downloading it again. In case the student has lost his/her admit card signed by the invigilators on the day of the entrance test, they may be denied participation in the counselling round and may get dropped from the admission process.
Steps to check and download MAH B.Ed CET and B.Ed. ELCT results 2020
Step 1: Once declared, log on to the official website of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell - mahacet.org
Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link for MAH B.Ed CET 2020 MAH B.Ed ELCT 2020 results
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page, where you will be required to key in your details to login.
Step 4: Press the Submit button
Step 5: The MAH B.Ed CET and B.Ed ELCT results 2020 will appear on your screen.
Step 6: Check your name, score, qualifying status and save as well as take a print for future reference.
