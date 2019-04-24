Sponsored by

Magnitude 6.1 earthquake hits Assam; USGS says tremors were also felt in Tibet

India Reuters Apr 24, 2019 09:07:44 IST

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck northeast India's Assam region on Wednesday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicentre was located 114 kilometres northwest of the town of Dibrugarh, at a very shallow depth of 9 kilometres, the USGS said.

The quake struck at 1.45 am on Wednesday and could also be felt across the border in Tibet, the USGS said.

The Assam tea-growing area near the Brahmaputra river is close to the border with China and is sparsely populated.

Updated Date: Apr 24, 2019 09:07:44 IST

