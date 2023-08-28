Madurai train fire: Five people arrested by the Railway Police
At least nine pilgrims bound for Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu met with a tragic end on Saturday when a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment at the railway station here in the small hours of last Saturday.
Railway Police on Monday arrested five people in connection with the Madurai train fire that left 9 persons dead.
This comes a day after a statutory inquiry into the incident conducted on Sunday under Southern Circle Railway Safety Commissioner B.Guganesan.
“A.M. Chowdhary, Commissioner of Railway Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru, A.M.Chowdhary, will hold Statutory Inquiry into “ the incident of Fire at about 05.15 hrs on 26th August 2023 involving IRCTC Tourist Coach (NE Railway – NE – CN 113210) Stabled in Madurai Railway Station Yard,” read the official statement from CPRO, Southern Railway on Sunday.
The Southern Railway had also urged the public to share information or evidence in connection with the incident with the officials concerned.
Earlier, on Saturday, Southern Railway said the culprits involved in the Madurai Train fire incident will face the ‘full force of the law’.
Addressing reporters, the general manager of Southern Railway, RN Singh, said, “An FIR has been filed by the GRP under relevant IPC sections and those of the Railway Act. Those responsible will face the full force of the law.”
Southern Railway had already announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the Madurai coach fire incident. It also announced Rs 2 lakh each for the grievously injured passengers and Rs 50,000 for those with minor injuries.
