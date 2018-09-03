Madras University results 2018: UG April exam re-totalling results announced; check scores on unom.ac.in.

The Madras University has released the re-totalling result for degree examination held in April 2018 for its Undergraduate courses. The results are available on the official website: unom.ac.in.

Students who appeared in the degree examination will need their registration number to check their respective results.

Here is how to check the results:

- Visit Madras University official website: unom.ac.in.

- Click on the "Announcements" link provided on the homepage.

- On next page, click on the results link given as "UG Degree Examination Re-totalling Results - April 2018".

- Enter your registration number in the box provided.

- Submit and view your result.

- Download the same and take a printout for future reference

The Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations of the Madras University were held on 10 April. The Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations, however, had begun on 11 April.