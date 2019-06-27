Madras University Result 2019: MU to announce UG, PG April results today, check scores on unom.ac.in

Madras University Result 2019| The Madras University is expected to announce the semester results for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses today (Thursday, 27 June). Once released, the students who appeared for the examinations will be able to check and download their result from the official website of the University at unom.ac.in.

Students must note that the result link will be activated once the results are published.

The Madras University held the semester examinations for several courses in the month of April. It will release the results for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, MBA, MCA, M.A, M.SC, M.Com for its first, second and third-year students.

Steps to check Madras University results 2019:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of Madras University at unom.ac.in.

Step 2: Look for the tab that says UG, PG Madras University Result 2019.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Hit submit.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your result for future reference.

MU is likely to declare the results by today evening on its site. Alternatively, students can also check their results through egovernance.unom.ac.in and ideunom.ac.in

