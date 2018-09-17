You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Madras HC initiates contempt proceedings against H Raja for 'derogatory' remarks against judiciary during Ganesh idol procession

India Asian News International Sep 17, 2018 22:32:51 IST

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday began a suo motu contempt proceedings against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary H Raja.

Taking serious cognisance of the 'derogatory' statements made by him against judiciary and police, the court registered a case against Raja.

The court has asked the BJP national secretary to appear before the court in person in four weeks time.

On 14 September, Raja had argued with a police personnel over Ganesh Chaturthi procession route in Pudukottai district. He had used abusive language against Madras High Court and Police during the scuffle. He said 'You(Police) are anti-Hindu and corrupt.'


Updated Date: Sep 17, 2018 22:32 PM

Also See






At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars



Top Stories


IFA 2018
view all



Cricket Scores