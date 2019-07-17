Madhya Pradesh to introduce amendment to cow slaughter prevention law in Assembly, new provision seeks to prevent mob lynchings

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Animal Husbandry Minister Lakhan Singh Yadav will introduce a proposal to amend the cow slaughter prevention law in the Assembly on Wednesday.

The proposal to amend the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004 (MP Cow Progeny Slaughter Prevention Regulation) will be introduced in the state Assembly to prevent mob lynching incidents taking place in the name of cows.

The 2004 act says that no person shall slaughter or cause to be slaughtered or offer for the slaughter of any cow progeny by any means.

In Madhya Pradesh, people have to take permission from government officials before transporting cows. If cow vigilantes attack an individual who has permission to transport a cow then strict action would be taken against them. The accused will face punishment and a hefty fine under the new provision.

Reportedly, the punishment will be extended to a minimum of one-year and a maximum of five years in a case of cow-related violence. If the bill gets approved in the house, it will be sent to the Governor.

