Tantrik held for raping woman multiple times on pretext of solving her relationship issues with husband

A tantrik from Madhya Pradesh’s Indore has been arrested for allegedly raping a married woman on the pretext of offering solution to her family and household problems.

According to the police, the woman had a troubled relationship with her husband and she went to the tantrik (sorcerer), identified as Rajesh Suriyal, to whom she confided to.

She met the accused tantrik at her relative’s house in Indore where she resides.

To sort out her domestic issues, the 38-year-old tantrik offered to perform rituals, during which he molested the woman.

As per a police sub-inspector, the accused, a resident of Khargone district, told the woman that he would have to establish physical relations with her to appease the spirit inside her to solve the problem.

The police personnel further said accused allegedly raped the woman on several occasions. She later realised that the tantrik was a fraud and possessed ill-intention towards her.

The tantrik even threatened to kill the woman and her husband.

Realising she was being sexually used by the tantrik, she went to the police and lodged a complaint against him.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, the accused tantrik has been booked for rape, trespassing, molestation and criminal intimidation, police said.

With inputs from agencies