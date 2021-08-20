Madhya Pradesh Special Exams 2021: MPBSE releases date sheet for test; admit cards to be available from 1 Sept

As per the latest update, Class 10 special exams for students will be held from 6 to 15 September

The dates for special board exams 2021 have been released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). This schedule of Special Examination 2021 is for students from High School, Higher Secondary, and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses or programmes.

Meanwhile, the admit cards for the same will be made available to candidates from 1 September onwards on the MP Portal.

“The Board of Secondary Education has released the examination schedule of Special Examination 2021 for High School, Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational as well as Visually-Him Deaf (Divyang) courses. The admit cards of the candidates will be available from September 1, 2021, in M.P. will be available on the online portal,” the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh tweeted on their official Twitter handle.

Below is the schedule released by the board:

- As per the latest update, Class 10 special exams for students will be held from 6 to 15 September

- Students appearing for Class 12 special exams will be conducted from 6 to 21 September

- Candidates should note that the examination will begin at 9:00 am and will end at 12:00 pm (afternoon) every day

Check out the official tweets here:

हाईस्कूल नियमित और स्वाध्यायी, दृष्टिहीन, मूक बधिर (दिव्यांग) परीक्षार्थियों की परीक्षा 6 सितंबर से 15 सितंबर 2021 तक और हायर सेकेण्डरी सर्टिफिकेट, व्यवसायिक, दृष्टिहीन, मूक बधिर की परीक्षाएँ 6 सितंबर 2021 से 21 सितंबर 2021 तक सुबह 9 से 12 बजे के बीच आयोजित की जायेगी। pic.twitter.com/MY3FzMOr8N — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) August 19, 2021

परीक्षा कार्यक्रम मंडल से सम्बद्ध सभी विद्यालयों के बाहर नोटिस बोर्ड पर चस्पा किया जायेगा। परीक्षा कार्यक्रम मंडल की वेबसाइट

https://t.co/K8U6DlMOag पर भी उपलब्ध हैं। — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) August 19, 2021

Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation and safety of the students, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education has also listed a few guidelines that need to be maintained. Check them below:

- Students, who are appearing for the exam, are requested to reach the exam centre at 7.30 am

- Candidates will also have to follow COVID-19 guidelines, which include wearing face masks, using sanitisers, and keeping social distancing norms in mind

- Students appearing for the special exams should note that their current examination result will be considered invalid

- If a student appearing in the special examination fails in one or more subjects, then he or she will be provided supplementary and fail (failed) mark sheet only as the present mark sheet of the students will not be valid