Football world cup 2018

associate sponsors

Llyod
HDFC
You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Madhya Pradesh: Special Armed Force personnel found dead in forest, jawan's condition deteriorated due to thirst

India Press Trust of India Jun 25, 2018 19:51:14 IST

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan, part of a team combing the dacoit-infested Chitrakoot forest in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, was found dead, with a senior official stating that his condition had earlier deteriorated due to thirst.

SAF personnel Sachin Sharma's body was found on Sunday in the jungle in Batohi area in the district.

He was part of a search team in Tharpahad in Chitrakoot forest, a dacoit-infested area along the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, said Inspector General (Rewa Range) Umesh Joga.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

The team had gone into the forests three days ago after being tipped off by villagers about the presence of dacoits, Joga said.

"While returning after the search operation, the condition of three jawans, including Sharma, deteriorated due to thirst as conditions were humid. The remaining team members left the three under a tree to fetch water and reached Bagdhara Post," Joga said.

The IG said that two out of the three jawans, identified as Shivmohan and Ashok, later returned leaving Sharma behind.

However, the IG said, when a police team reached the spot where the two had left Sharma, the latter was not there.

"Police teams fanned out in the area but could not find him for two days. On Sunday evening, Sharma's body was recovered from the jungle in Batohi area," Joga said.

He said that exact cause of death would be known after police gets the post mortem report.

His family performed his last rites in Bohra village, in MP's Bhind district, with state honours in the presence of senior police officials.


Updated Date: Jun 25, 2018 19:51 PM

Also Watch

Firstpost Poetry Project: Aashna Iyer presents '7 Minutes'
  • Friday, June 15, 2018 FIFA World Cup 2018: A journey through the football Mecca of Kerala
  • Saturday, June 16, 2018 Social Media Star: Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles
  • Thursday, June 21, 2018 I Breathe: Natasha Noel's spoken word poetry on Yoga
  • Monday, June 4, 2018 It's A Wrap: Bhavesh Joshi Superhero makers Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane in conversation with Parul Sharma

Also See




No Live Matches

Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 08:30 PM
Japan
:
Senegal
Group H - 24 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Poland
:
Colombia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Uruguay
:
Russia
Group A - 25 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Saudi Arabia
:
Egypt
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Spain
:
Morocco
Group B - 25 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
IR Iran
:
Portugal
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Australia
:
Peru
Group C - 26 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Denmark
:
France
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Nigeria
:
Argentina
Group D - 26 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Iceland
:
Croatia
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Korea Republic
:
Germany
Group F - 27 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Mexico
:
Sweden
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Serbia
:
Brazil
Group E - 27 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Switzerland
:
Costa Rica
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Japan
:
Poland
Group H - 28 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
Senegal
:
Colombia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
Panama
:
Tunisia
Group G - 28 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
England
:
Belgium
- 30 Jun 2018, 07:30 PM
1C
:
2D
- 30 Jun 2018, 11:30 PM
1A
:
2B
- 01 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1B
:
2A
- 01 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1D
:
2C
- 02 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1E
:
2F
- 02 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1G
:
2H
- 03 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
1F
:
2E
- 03 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
1H
:
2G
- 06 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W49
:
W50
- 06 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W53
:
W54
- 07 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
W55
:
W56
- 07 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W51
:
W52
- 10 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W57
:
W58
- 11 Jul 2018, 11:30 PM
W59
:
W60
- 14 Jul 2018, 07:30 PM
L61
:
L62
- 15 Jul 2018, 08:30 PM
W61
:
W62



The Atta Boys | S01E09



Top Stories




Cricket Scores



{if $hideJSforEU != 'yes'} {/if}