Madhya Pradesh: Special Armed Force personnel found dead in forest, jawan's condition deteriorated due to thirst

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): A Special Armed Force (SAF) jawan, part of a team combing the dacoit-infested Chitrakoot forest in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, was found dead, with a senior official stating that his condition had earlier deteriorated due to thirst.

SAF personnel Sachin Sharma's body was found on Sunday in the jungle in Batohi area in the district.

He was part of a search team in Tharpahad in Chitrakoot forest, a dacoit-infested area along the border of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, said Inspector General (Rewa Range) Umesh Joga.

The team had gone into the forests three days ago after being tipped off by villagers about the presence of dacoits, Joga said.

"While returning after the search operation, the condition of three jawans, including Sharma, deteriorated due to thirst as conditions were humid. The remaining team members left the three under a tree to fetch water and reached Bagdhara Post," Joga said.

The IG said that two out of the three jawans, identified as Shivmohan and Ashok, later returned leaving Sharma behind.

However, the IG said, when a police team reached the spot where the two had left Sharma, the latter was not there.

"Police teams fanned out in the area but could not find him for two days. On Sunday evening, Sharma's body was recovered from the jungle in Batohi area," Joga said.

He said that exact cause of death would be known after police gets the post mortem report.

His family performed his last rites in Bohra village, in MP's Bhind district, with state honours in the presence of senior police officials.