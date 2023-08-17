MP's Serial Rapist: Convicted for raping minor, man gets out of jail after 7 years only to rape another; victim critical

A 10-year jail term for raping a minor in Madhya Pradesh did not instill fear in a 35-year-old convict who within months after being released, allegedly raped 5-year-old Dalit girl in Satna district.

Police on Thursday said the accused, identified as Rakesh Verma (35) alias Rakku, a resident of Krishna Nagar area, has been arrested and booked under relevant sections, including Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

What happened?

The incident came to fore on Wednesday evening when the minor had gone missing. With no trace of the girl in and around her house, her grandmother frantically started searching for the child.

The girl was found some distance away from her home and was bleeding.

As per police, Rakku took the minor girl by caressing and luring her on the pretext of feeding her candies. The girl’s grandmother noticed the accused’s act and tried stopping him, but he took the girl and sat in an auto before driving towards Krishna Nagar. He then allegedly raped her.

The grandmother cried for help, which caught the attention of neighbours.

According to reports, City Kotwal Shankhadar Dwivedi and his team reached the spit and starting looking out for the girl. After searching for nearly two hours, she was located.

The health condition of the minor is critical and she has been referred to Rewa Medical College hospital for further treatment.

The medical reports confirmed that the girl was raped.

“The accused Rakesh Verma took the girl with him by caressing her from Jagatdev Talab area in the district at around 5 pm on Wednesday. When we came to know about the matter, we searched for the minor and found that the accused had raped her,” City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Mahendra Singh Chouhan said.

Repeated offender

CSP Chouhan said 12 years ago, Rakku had raped a minor girl (around four and half years old) in the district after which he was convicted and sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment. He only served seven years of imprisonment and the remaining three years of jail was pardoned after his good behaviour in jail.

“Around one-and-a-half-year back he was released from the jail after completing the sentence and now he has committed the same crime again,” Chouhan said.

With inputs from agencies