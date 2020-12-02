Madhya Pradesh NHM Community Health Officer admit card released at nhmmp.gov.in; exam on 6 December

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed as intern CHOs and will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 a month

National Health Mission (NHM), Madhya Pradesh, has released admit card for Community Health Officer (CHO) recruitment exam 2020 on its website - nhmmp.gov.in.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the NHM MP CHO exam 2020 will be conducted on 6 December from 11 am to 1 pm. Through the exam, 3,800 vacant posts of CHOs will be filled. It will be contract based recruitment.

The recruitment process is part of an initiative under the Ayushman Bharat to strengthen sub-centers as Health and Wellness Centers (H&WCs) for improved implementation of public health programmes and to provide comprehensive primary health care service delivery along with disease prevention and health promotion.

A report by The Times of India said that the examination will comprise of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) of 1 mark each. There is no negative marking for incorrect answer.

To qualify the online written exam, candidates will have to secure a minimum of 40 marks.

Shortlisted candidates will be appointed as intern CHOs and will get a stipend of Rs 15,000 a month. They will also be receiving performance-based incentive of up to Rs 7,500 per month.

Steps to download NHM MP CHO admit card 2020:

Step 1: Log on to the official website of National Health Mission, Madhya Pradesh - nhmmp.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Notifications tab on the top right of the homepage.

Step 3: Select the Vacancy option.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you will have to click on download link for NHM-CHO Entrance Examination admit card.

Step 5: Enter your application ID/ roll number and date of birth in DD-MM-YYYY format.

Step 6: Click on the Submit button.

Step 7: Your NHM MP CHO admit card 2020 will appear on your screen.

Step 8: Check all the details and save the hall ticket before taking a printout.

Direct link to download NHM MP CHO admit card 2020: https://admitcard.samshrm.com/CHO-NHMMP