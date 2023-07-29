Madhya Pradesh: Minor girl raped, bitten multiple times by two men

A minor girl, aged 12, was allegedly raped by two men in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district. The victim was found covered in blood and bitten multiple times.

The crime took place near a renowned temple in the area and the accused, who have now been arrested, reportedly worked for a trust managing the place of worship.

They are reportedly associated with Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee, Maihar.

We got information on Friday morning that around a 12-year-old girl was raped in the district. After a preliminary inquiry, the police arrested two accused in this case. The girl is undergoing treatment and she has been referred to Rewa. Strict actions will be taken against the accused. Further investigation is underway,” Sub-Divisional Officer of Police Lokesh Dawar said.

The victim continues to remain in critical condition.

The incident took place on Thursday in the temple town of Maihar. The two accused men had allegedly lured the girl into an isolated place following which they assaulted her, police said.

The accused have been identified as Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya, according to a PTI report.

Accused inserted hard object in victim’s private parts

The two men had allegedly inserted hard objects into the minor’s private parts after taking her to the isolated crime scene.

“I am not denying that a stick or some other object was inserted into the 12-year-old’s private parts by accused Ravindra Kumar Ravi and Atul Bhadoliya. But this is something that can only be confirmed only in a medical report. We are still awaiting her medical report. Yes she was bleeding and doctors are monitoring her health,” Satna Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Gupta said.

The news of the incident prompted an angry crowd to reach the hospital where the girl is getting treated. Police and district officials rushed to the hospital to prevent the situation from escalating.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan responds

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the incident was distressing and ordered officials to take swift action against the accused.

“I have received information about the rape in Maihar. My heart is full of pain, I am distressed. The police have arrested the criminals. Instructions have been given to the administration to make arrangements for proper treatment of the girl. No criminal will be spared, strictest action will be taken,” Chouhan said.

मैहर में बेटी के साथ दुष्कर्म की जानकारी मिली है, मन पीड़ा से भरा हुआ है, व्यथित हूं। मैंने पुलिस को निर्देश दिए हैं कि कोई भी अपराधी बचना नहीं चाहिए

पुलिस ने अपराधियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है । प्रशासन को निर्देश दिए हैं कि बेटी के समुचित इलाज की व्यवस्था की जाए । कोई भी… — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the Maa Sharda Devi Mandir Management Committee issued a statement saying that the accused, who were employed with them, have been sacked after a criminal case was filed against them.

“Their indecent act has tarnished the image of the temple,” the statement said.