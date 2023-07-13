Madhya Pradesh man uses tomatoes for cooking without wife's permission, she leaves home
Sanjeev Burman revealed that a major argument erupted between him and his wife Aarti Burman when he used two tomatoes while preparing a meal without consulting her
The surge in tomato prices has had a significant impact on people’s finances. In a recent incident from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district, tomatoes became the cause of an argument between a husband and wife.
Sanjeev Burman, who operates a tiffin service, revealed that a major argument erupted between him and his wife Aarti Burman when he used two tomatoes while preparing a meal without consulting her.
Burman stated that his wife was displeased with the tomato usage, as he did not ask for her opinion before using them.
He also said that following the dispute, Burman’s wife decided to leave their residence with their daughter. Despite his attempts to locate them, he was unable to do so, prompting him to seek assistance from the local police station.
Burman also claimed that he hadn’t spoken to his wife for three days and was unaware of her whereabouts.
A senior police officer stated that Sanjeev had lodged a complaint, according to India Today.
Sanjay Jaiswal, Station House Officer, Dhanpuri, Shahdol told NDTV that Aarti left the house after the argument with her husband. She later went to her sister’s place in Umaria.
The police officials have said that they have contacted Sanjeev’s wife and she will return soon.
With inputs from agencies
