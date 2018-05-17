You are here:
Madhya Pradesh man throws party for son after he fails in Class 10 board examination

India FP Staff May 17, 2018 10:29:28 IST

A father in Madhya Pradesh adopted a unique, and what some may call 'odd', method to motivate his son after the latter failed in the Class 10 board examination. Setting an example for new-age parenting, Surendra Kumar Vyas, a civil contractor in the city of Sagar in Madhya Pradesh threw an impromptu party for his son, who failed in the examination, on Monday.

Representational image. Reuters

The father held the celebration, which included everything from firecrackers, to sweets, a DJ and shamiyana, in a bid to motivate his son Ashu after he fared badly in the exam, according to The Times of India.

"This is how I want to motivate my son. After failing in exams, children go into depression and some of them even take the extreme step of ending their lives. I want to tell such children that boards are not the last exams. There is much more to come in life,” he was quoted as saying in the report. He added, "My son can reappear in the exam again next year."

Overwhelmed by his father's 'cool' gesture, Ashu was quoted as saying, “I appreciate my father. I promise to study more in the next academic session to pass with excellent marks.”

The gathering was attended by friends and neighbours in large numbers.

 


