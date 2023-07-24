In Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district, three individuals have been arrested after a disturbing incident involving a 34-year-old man came to light.

The victim was stripped half-naked, physically assaulted, and was forced to pick up a shoe with his mouth. The incident, captured on video, occurred more than two years ago and recently went viral on social media.

“On seeing the video, we have arrested the prime accused Jawahar Singh (55), a member of the Gond tribe, and his two accomplices,” Rewa Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh told PTI.

Singh said the prime accused is employed as a clerk at a government school and is the husband of a village sarpanch.

“He kidnapped the other man, stripped him half naked, tied his hands behind the back, punched him, and made him pick up a shoe by his mouth,” the SP said.

An FIR has been registered against Jawahar Singh and two others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A local court remanded the trio in judicial custody.

