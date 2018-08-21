Madhya Pradesh: Juvenile board sentences 14-year-old boy to two years in remand home in Seoni district for raping minor girl

Ujjain: A 14-year-old boy was sent to reform home for two years by a juvenile board for raping a four-year-old girl, with the entire process of the case being completed in just five days.

Juvenile Justice Board Judge Tripti Pande pronounced the sentence on Monday after wrapping up the trial in seven hours, government advocate Deependra Malu said on Tuesday.

The crime took place on 15 August and the entire process, from registration of the case to pronouncement of judgement, was completed in five days. "The case diary was submitted in the court at 10.45 am on Monday and the judgement, after trial, was pronounced around 6 pm," Malu said.

"This is probably for the first time, after the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act came into effect in 2012, that a judgement in a rape case of a minor has been given in such a short duration," he said.

While pronouncing the sentence, Malu said, the judge observed, "The tendency of sexual offences against children is rising at a fast pace in society. To correct such a perverted psychological condition, this boy needs to be sent to two years' imprisonment." The court ordered to send the boy to a remand home in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district for serving the sentence.

The girl was playing with other children on 15 August at the residence of the accused at Ghatiya village in the district. Taking advantage of the situation, the boy raped her, Ujjain superintendent of police Sachin Atulkar said. The victim later disclosed the incident to her parents who filed a complaint at the Ghatiya police station.

Atulkar formed a team to probe the case and the boy was subsequently nabbed from his relative's place in Rajasthan and brought back to Ujjain. "The entire process, from registration of the case, investigation, trial and awarding of the sentence was, completed in just five days, which is a record," Atulkar claimed.

The sentence was awarded under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act, he said. Atulkar said the judgement will send a positive message among citizens.