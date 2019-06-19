You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Madhya Pradesh govt fixes Rs 5000 as minimum compensation to farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities

India Press Trust of India Jun 19, 2019 19:28:38 IST

Bhopal: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh Wednesday announced to provide a minimum compensation of Rs 5000 to  small and marginal farmers in the event of crop loss due to natural calamities.

Madhya Pradesh govt fixes Rs 5000 as minimum compensation to farmers for crop loss due to natural calamities

File photo of Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput. Twitter/ @GSRajput_INC

Revenue and Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput also said that the government has taken several administrative steps including filling up vacant posts of Patwaris (revenue officials) to fast track the redressal of matters pertaining to land.

"The state government has decided that minimum compensation for the small and marginal farmers would be Rs 5000 in case of crop loss due to a natural calamity. We have made amendments to this effect in rules," Rajput told a press conference.

"As per a pilot project being launched in two districts of the state, Patwaris would be given laptops for expediting processing of the land-related applications," he said.

The minister further said that the government had initiated a process to take back about 1000 acres of vacant land lying unused in the Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) campus in Bhopal.

The government has written a letter to Union Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises in this regard.

"The land was allotted to BHEL at the time of its inception but it is still lying unused," Rajput said about the purpose behind reclaiming the land.

The Kamal Nath-led government recently completed six months in power.

Your guide to the latest cricket World Cup stories, analysis, reports, opinions, live updates and scores on https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/series/icc-cricket-world-cup-2019.html. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates throughout the ongoing event in England and Wales.

Updated Date: Jun 19, 2019 19:28:38 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores