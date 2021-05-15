Madhya Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams postponed; check mpbse.nic.in
The announcement was made via the Twitter handle of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh
Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board exams while Class 12 exams have been postponed until further orders.
The senior secondary exams will be held once the pandemic situation improves in the state. The department will review the situation as per the directives and guidelines issued by both the state and central governments.
The dates will be revealed at least 20 days before the commencement of the exams. The announcement was made via the Twitter handle of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh.
The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative evaluation scheme. A marking policy to promote them has also been released. It is quite similar to the one which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is following. Students will be evaluated for 100 marks for each paper. Out of these, 80 marks will be awarded on the basis of pre-board exams, half-yearly exams, and unit tests. The remaining 20 marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment.
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that children who have lost their parents/guardians due to COVID-19 will be provided free education by the state government. They will also receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.
The state currently has 1,04,444 active cases. So far, 6,841 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Around 3,672 cases were reported on Friday, 14 May alone and 88 people passed away, as per official data.
also read
NIOS extends fee submission date for Class 10, 12 till 15 May; check sdmis.nios.ac.in for details
The examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 are held twice a year. A student will get nine chances to appear for the exams over a period of five years
NIOS announces result for Class 10, Class 12 on-demand exam; check scores at results.nios.ac.in
NIOS started the concept of On-Demand Examination at the secondary level in 2003
Kerala Class 12 Result 2021 likely to get delayed; evaluation process postponed due to COVID-19
In a notice, the department made it clear that the revised valuation dates will be informed later