Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 board exams while Class 12 exams have been postponed until further orders.

The senior secondary exams will be held once the pandemic situation improves in the state. The department will review the situation as per the directives and guidelines issued by both the state and central governments.

The dates will be revealed at least 20 days before the commencement of the exams. The announcement was made via the Twitter handle of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh.

The Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of an alternative evaluation scheme. A marking policy to promote them has also been released. It is quite similar to the one which the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is following. Students will be evaluated for 100 marks for each paper. Out of these, 80 marks will be awarded on the basis of pre-board exams, half-yearly exams, and unit tests. The remaining 20 marks will be awarded on the basis of internal assessment.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had earlier announced that children who have lost their parents/guardians due to COVID-19 will be provided free education by the state government. They will also receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000.

The state currently has 1,04,444 active cases. So far, 6,841 people have lost their lives due to the virus. Around 3,672 cases were reported on Friday, 14 May alone and 88 people passed away, as per official data.