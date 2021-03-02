Madhya Pradesh Budget 2021-22: Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to present financial statement today

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will table the Budget in the Assembly on Tuesday

The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government will be presenting the Madhya Pradesh Budget in the assembly on Tuesday, 2 March. The state Budget was previously slated to be presented on 26 February.

Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Jagdish Devda will table the Budget in the Assembly. It will be read from a ‘Made in India’ tablet in accordance with the resolution of going paperless for the budget. This decision was finalised during a Cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister.

The Budget presentation comes days after the Madhya Pradesh Budget session began on 22 February. An all-party meeting was called to decide the COVID-19 protocols to be followed in the legislative assembly. While social distancing norms and donning face masks were made compulsory, the decision to run the Assembly in full capacity was taken.

According to a report by The Times of India, all legislators must be present for the Budget session but the assembly secretariat has restricted the entry of staff and security personnel of the legislators.

Apart from going paperless, the Madhya Pradesh government will also roll out a Budget app. Through this application, people will be able to get information regarding the state budget directly on their mobiles.