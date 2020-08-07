Madhya Pradesh board to hold special exams for coronavirus positive Class 12 students; check schedule on mpbse.nic.in
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education notified that facilities such as sanitizer, hand-soap and water will be arranged at every examination centre
Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the schedule for the pending higher secondary, or Class 12 board exams which will be conducted for COVID-19 infected and differently-abled students.
As per the notice, the exams will be held from 17 to 21 August.
The total duration of each paper will be three hours, reported Hindustan Times. The exam will be held at the coordinating institutes of respective students.
The board has decided to sanitise the exam centres every day and will provide facilities including sanitiser, hand soap and water.
Students and staff have been asked to bring their own face masks to the examination centre and follow social distancing guidelines.
The admit card for the exam will be released online on the Madhya Pradesh's board official website soon, reported NDTV.
It said that the facility of thermal screening will be provided at the exam centre and if a candidate is found to have fever then appropriate action will be taken.
As per the date sheet, on 17 August exams of subjects - Chemistry, History of Indian Art, Elements of Science, Business Economics, Animal Husbandry/ Milk Trade/ Poultry Farming & Fisheries, and Geography will be conducted.
On 19 August, exam for subjects - Biology, Still Life & Design, Anatomy Physiology & Health, Book-Keeping & Accountancy, Crop Production & Horticulture, Economics will be held.
On 21 August, students will have to appear for Political Science, Higher Mathematics, Drawing & Designing papers.
Here's the exam list - http://mpbse.nic.in/spe-exam20.PDF
On each day, the exams will be conducted from 11 am to 2 pm.
