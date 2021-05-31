MP Board Class 9, 11 Results: To access the Class 9 and Class 11 result MP board, students have to select the district, block, school and class.

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has released the results for Class 9 and Class 11 students. The result is based on the revision test which was held from 20 to 28 November last year and also half-yearly exams held from 1 to 9 February this year. Students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can follow these simple steps to check their scorecards:

- Go to the official website, vimarsh.mp.gov.in

- Click on the result link present on the homepage. A new page will open

- Select district, block, and then school and class

- Enter the correct sum of the digits and enter

- The result will appear on the screen. Check the scorecard

- Save a copy. If required, take a printout of the result for later reference

CLICK HERE for the direct link

The final results have been prepared on the basis of the best of five subjects. Only those students have been declared passed who have successfully cleared all five subjects. In total, there are six papers and it is mandatory to pass at least five.

This time, the board has awarded a maximum of 10 marks grace for students who could not score 33 percent passing marks in each subject. The grace marks can be awarded for more than one paper, if necessary.

An option to appear for Class 9 and Class 11 exams again will be given to students once the current pandemic situation improves. This will be beneficial to those who could not get the required passing marks. Also, students who could not take the November 2020 or the February examination will be given another opportunity, but the dates of the revised exams will only be released keeping in mind the coronavirus situation in the state.