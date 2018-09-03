Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA's son arrested after threatening to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia

Damoh: The police on Monday arrested the 19-year-old son of a ruling BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district for allegedly threatening to kill Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia in a social media post, an official said. The accused Princedeep is the son of Uma Devi Khatik, who represents the Hatta Assembly constituency.

"An FIR was lodged by some Congress leaders after they came across the post allegedly posted by Princedeep on Facebook, after which he was arrested," said Hatta Police Station in-charge Dharmendra Singh.

Princedeep used objectionable language against the erstwhile royal, who represents the Guna Lok Sabha seat, and also threatened to shoot him if he visited Hatta, Singh said.

The FIR was lodged by Youth Congress leader Anurag Vardhan Hazari, the officer said, adding that Princedeep was brought to the police station by his MLA mother. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Scindia is scheduled to visit Damoh district on 5 September.

Condemning the post, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said the incident showed the "real face" of the BJP and RSS. State unit Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi demanded that the government strengthen Scindia's security if needed.