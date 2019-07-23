Madhya Pradesh Assembly passes bill raising OBC quota to 27%; total reservation in state to touch 73%

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed an amendment bill raising reservation in government jobs and education for Other Backward Classes (OBC) to 27 percent from the present 14 percent.

The House passed the Madhya Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes) Amendment Bill 2019, which will now go to the governor and president for assent.

During the discussion, some MLAs demanded that quota be introduced in the private sector. BJP legislator Pradeep Patel said the OBC population was around 52 percent in the state, and added that the quota for them should be raised to 37 percent. He also demanded introduction of reservations in the private sector.

BJP MLA Jalam Singh Patel alleged that OBCs were still backward due to policies of Congress governments, which misled them for political gains. Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava demanded that creamy layer be introduced within the OBC quota so that its benefit could reach those who never took benefit of such reservation. Bhargava said a provision of at least 7 percent quota for 'Ati-Pichhda' (extremely backward) under the OBC category should be introduced.

He, however, asked the Congress-led state government how this quota would be beneficial since there were no jobs. State minister Dr Govind Singh replied that 2.5 lakh vacancies in local bodies, state-run boards and corporations will be filled soon. He said the 'Ati Pichhda' quota in other states will be analysed.

The minister said with this amendment, reservation in the state will touch 73 percent, including 10 percent quota for the economically weaker section (EWS) from the general category. Reservation for SCs in MP is 16 per cent and for STs stands at 20 per cent.

Earlier in March this year, ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Madhya Pradesh government had brought an ordinance raising OBC quota to 27 percent. It was, however, stayed by the MP High Court.