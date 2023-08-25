Madhumita Murder: 20 years in jail, once 'bahubali' politician of eastern UP, Amarmani Tripathi to be released

In a surprising turn of events, the Madhumita Shukla murder case has resurfaced after a span of twenty years.

Orders for the release of Amarmani Tripathi, a “Bahubali” figure in the Purvanchal region the Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife Madhumani, who were convicted in connection to this notorious murder, have been issued.

The husband-wife duo has been serving a life sentence at Gorakhpur Jail, with their potential release today. The Prison Administration and Reforms Department issued the release orders on Thursday night.

However, this release has not been without controversy. Nidhi Shukla, Madhumita’s sister, has fervently pleaded for a halt to Amarmani’s release.

She has communicated her plea through a video message and a written appeal. Expressing astonishment at the release order, Nidhi highlighted an ongoing Supreme Court hearing pertaining to the matter scheduled for today.

She asserted that the release should be postponed until the court ruling is pronounced. It’s noteworthy that Nidhi had been the driving force behind pursuing the Madhumita murder case through the courts, ultimately resulting in Amarmani’s conviction.

The impending release of Amarmani and his wife is considered as a “premature release.” This mandate for their release has been enacted based on the Supreme Court’s decision, taking into account their good behavior during incarceration.

The Supreme Court had, in fact, decreed their release on August 18, citing Amarmani’s age of 66, nearly two decades spent behind bars, and commendable conduct, provided he remained uninvolved in any other criminal activities.

The District Magistrate of Gorakhpur issued an order stipulating Amarmani’s release contingent upon the submission of two sureties and an equivalent personal bond. Subsequently, the government has now sanctioned Amarmani’s release.

The legal saga saw its latest chapter unfold as the matter reached the Supreme Court. In a recent advisory, the apex court recommended that the state authorities consider releasing well-behaved prisoners.

Amarmani seized this opportunity and filed a petition for his release, ultimately leading to the Supreme Court’s directive on February 10, 2023, commanding the government to effect his release. A contempt petition loomed over authorities due to non-compliance with this order.

Throughout their incarceration, Amarmani and his wife had spent much of their time at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur, due to their health concerns. Room number 16 on the second floor of the private ward had been their designated space.

Notably, a veil of secrecy surrounds Amarmani’s case, with authorities at both the jail and the medical college withholding information.

The question now lingers whether Amarmani’s health will ameliorate upon his release, or if further medical treatment will be required at the BRD Medical College.

Amarmani’s impending release has drawn a response from Madhumita’s sister, Nidhi Shukla.

In her statement, she expressed bewilderment at the Governor’s decision. She revealed that her legal petition had been accepted by the Supreme Court and was scheduled for a hearing on the 25th at 11 am.

Nidhi speculated that the release order might have been executed under misleading information, and she implored for the release to be suspended pending the Supreme Court’s decision.

Amarmani Tripathi’s political career met an abrupt end following his implication in the murder of poetess Madhumita Shukla.

Amarmani’s trajectory intertwined with Madhumita’s when he came across her poems. Their association propelled Amarmani’s prominence, combining his political clout with his stage presence.

Their relationship evolved into a romantic liaison, leading to tragic consequences. Madhumita’s refusal to terminate her pregnancy under societal pressure led to her untimely demise.

On May 9, 2003, the pregnant poet was fatally shot in Paper Mill Colony, Nishatganj, Lucknow, during a time when Amarmani was serving as a minister under a BSP government.

This murder plunged Uttar Pradesh into political turmoil. Amarmani Tripathi, his wife Madhumani Tripathi, nephew Rohit Mani Tripathi, Santosh Rai, and Pawan Pandey were named in the FIR lodged by Madhumita’s family.

Amid a BSP-led administration, the case was eventually handed over to the CBI by the CBCID after twenty days of initial investigation. During the witness examination, crucial testimonies underwent alterations.

Madhumita’s sister embarked on an arduous journey to secure justice. She appealed to the Supreme Court to ensure Amarmani’s conviction.

During the legal proceedings, she advocated for a change in the trial’s location, much like the transfer of a similar case to a different state.

The Dehradun Sessions Court, on October 24, 2007, pronounced life sentences for all five accused. Despite Amarmani’s subsequent attempts to appeal the decision in both the Nainital High Court and the Supreme Court, the sentence remained unchanged.